Internally displaced people receive aid in Afghanistan's Kunduz province

Internally displaced people in Afghanistan's Kunduz province received the much-needed food supplies through an aid group this week, reported local media.

"We came to Kunduz to distribute [food items] to a number of deserving and displaced people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation team," said Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation.

With the financial help of most individuals around the world, the organisation has delivered thousands of food parcels to desperate Afghans in the past two months.

"The aid includes flour, oil, and rice," Ismail said, adding, "we will continue to provide additional assistance to other provinces soon."

A comprehensive assessment was carried out to identify people who were in dire need of help in the province, the foundation said.

"The charity Bayat Foundation's aid distribution process to vulnerable and war-affected people has started across the province [Kunduz] and the country," said Khair Mohammad Saljoqi, a representative of the foundation in Kunduz.

"We identified recipients in Kunduz and have started providing hundreds of families with assistance," Saljoqi added.

