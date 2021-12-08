International Anti-Corruption Day, know this year's theme

International Anti-Corruption Day, the globe observes this day on 9th December every year, to spread awareness about corruption. But by just giving a day, will the world really become corruption free, or we are just fooling ourselves, corruption happens in every part of the world mainly because of some people who are in power. It seems people with power now can do anything, as they want.

Corruption affects all areas of society. Preventing corruption unlocks progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, helps protect our planet, creates jobs, achieves gender equality, and secures wider access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

The 2021 International Anti-Corruption Day seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone including States, Government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public, and youth in tackling corruption. And yet it is the responsibility of every single person on the earth to reunite and fight against corruption.

On 31 October 2003, the General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption and requested that the Secretary-General designate the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as secretariat for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties (resolution 58/4).

“Your right, your role: say no to corruption” is the theme of this year, and the six weeks campaign has already been started, from November. Each week will focus on one of these key topics.

Education and youth

Sport

Gender

Private sector

COVID-19

International cooperation

The campaign also aims to share good practices and examples of preventing and countering corruption worldwide.