International Civil Aviation Day, see top movies which are based on aviation

Is there anyone who dosen't enjoys long tours through flights? No there is no one every person in the life time thinks to travel in other country, and this is now possible with the help of air transport, yes we can reach any where in just some hours through flights and planes, and this is all possible because of the briiliant aviation forces that we have in the whole globe.

That's why on 7th December we celebrate International Civil Aviation Day, to recognize the importance of aviation, especially the international aviation travel. The day is also celebrate to help and generate awareness about international civil aviation to the social and economic development in states, and unique role of ICAQ in helping states to cooperate and realize a global rapid transit network and services of all mankind.

Since 1996 the globe celebrates International Civil Aviation Day. The ICAQ also celebrates this day in full swing they organizes various events, activities, seminars,and sessions related to civil aviation.

ICAQ council establishes theme in every five years,and this is the fifth year now, the theme for last four years and for this year also is "Working Together to Ensure No Country is Left Behind". From now until 2023 the council has decided that the theme will be "Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development".

On this special day let's see some special movies that are based on aviation.



1) Sully

American biographical drama film directed by Clint Eastwood and written by Todd Komarnicki, based on the 2009 autobiography Highest Duty by Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and Jeffrey Zaslow.The film follows Sullenberger's January 2009 emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, in which all 155 passengers and crew survived most suffering only minor injuries and the subsequent publicity and investigation. The movie got realsed on 2018.

2) Bell Bottom

Recenlty realesed Bell Bottom is an Hindi language film stars Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is inspired from real life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings.

3) Neerja

2016 realesed Neerja is based on real life experience the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on 5 September 1986. The films stars Sonam Kapoor in the lead role.

4) Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The 2020 OTT released Gujan Saxena stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is based on real life event, where the Gunjan wants to become a commericial pilot but due finiancle issues she ended up in defence aviation, with thousands of boys, Gunjan who is ignored and miss understood by many ends up saving soldiers In the Kargil war against Pakistan.