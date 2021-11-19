Intervention of Maritime Ministry in Energy Ministry's affairs worsening gas crisis in Pakistan

Due to the intervention of the Maritime Ministry in the Energy Ministry's affairs, Pakistan is facing the worst gas crisis in the country that has started at the onset of the winter season.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on last Monday held three meetings and directed the authorities concerned to facilitate the supply of LNG and LPG across the country by using the potential of the existing JJVL LPG plant and FSRU berthed with Terminal-2.

In the meeting, the issue of perpetual intervention from the Maritime Ministry in the Energy Ministry's affairs was raised, which resulted in delays in vital decision making, one of the participants of the meeting confided to The News International.

The prime minister gave a patient hearing to Energy Ministry issues, which have become more complex in the wake of perpetual intervention from the Maritime Ministry and as a result decision making on energy issues gets delayed.

One of the participants in the meeting told The News International that the prime minister stopped the maritime minister from interfering in the energy ministry affairs. "This was the second time when the maritime minister was asked to stop doing so when it comes to energy issues."

The first time Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and the-then Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar took up the issue of intervention by the Maritime Ministry in Energy Ministry's affairs when dry docking of FSRU on Terminal-1 owned by Engro took place during June 29-July 5, 2021.

Both the energy minister and the-then SAPM got infuriated and complained to the prime minister over the role of maritime minister, planning minister and the then finance minister, who played a role in the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) meeting for constituting the committee headed by Azam Swati with the mandate to probe into the dry docking issue as to why it was delayed and why it had taken place on June 29-July 5, 2021, reported The News International.

This time, the maritime minister's intervention in issues like Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) and opposition of projects at Gwadar Port with regard to the supply of LNG through trucks both in Balochistan and Sindh was highlighted in the meeting held on Monday.

The prime minister held a second meeting with private sector stakeholders who want berths at the Gwadar Port for virtual gas pipeline projects. Right now, the situation for anyone who wants to invest in Gwadar is not good, as there is no facility for electricity and gas, which is why the government has failed so far to industrialize the port.

In the meeting, proprietors of the Gwadar GasPort Limited and Daewoo Gas told the prime minister about the hindrances in their virtual gas pipeline projects, reported The News International.

The top man of the Gwadar Gas Port Limited sensitized the premier, saying his company has signed an agreement with the Gwadar International Terminals Limited and but the maritime ministry was creating hurdles in the way of the project. The Gwadar Port Authority is not giving the NOC required for the project.

The premier also held a third meeting with entrepreneurs of Energas and Tabeer. Both the entrepreneurs shared issues that are causing delays in the construction of their LNG Terminal. The prime minister will again summon the meeting for follow up on the issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

