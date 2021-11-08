Iran calls on US to lift sanctions if it wants to revive JCPOA

The Iranian authorities believe that the United States needs to lift economic sanctions from Tehran, admit that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) collapsed because of their fault and provide guarantees that it won't abandon the deal again, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"The United States needs to know that it is not a member of the JCPOA and cannot ask for anything under this agreement from other members of the deal. The path for the US to return to the JCPOA is clear. They must admit their guilt [in the collapse of the JCPOA], as well as in the current situation, they must lift the sanctions at the same time ... they must assure [Tehran] that no other administration will repeat Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran," Khatibzadeh told a press conference.(ANI/Sputnik)

