Iran condemns UK's decision to blacklist Palestine's Hamas

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has condemned Britain's decision to declare the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist organization.

"The political solution for Palestine lies in a referendum among the indigenous residents (Muslim, Jewish, and Christian)," Abdollahian wrote in a tweet shortly before midnight on Friday."The rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled by distorting facts," he said.

On Friday, British Interior Minister Priti Patel issued a statement saying she had "acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety" under Britain's Terrorism Act.

London has listed the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, as a terrorist organization since 2000. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor