Iran condemns UK's decision to blacklist Palestine's Hamas
By ANI | Published: November 21, 2021 12:35 AM2021-11-21T00:35:40+5:302021-11-22T00:06:17+5:30
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has condemned Britain's decision to declare the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) a terrorist organization.
"The political solution for Palestine lies in a referendum among the indigenous residents (Muslim, Jewish, and Christian)," Abdollahian wrote in a tweet shortly before midnight on Friday."The rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled by distorting facts," he said.
On Friday, British Interior Minister Priti Patel issued a statement saying she had "acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety" under Britain's Terrorism Act.
London has listed the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, as a terrorist organization since 2000. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
