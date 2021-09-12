Iran nuclear agency head to meet with IAEA chief during Vienna Conference: Joint statement

Mohammad Eslami, the vice president of Iran and the head of the country's nuclear agency, will meet with Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on the sidelines of the upcoming nuclear energy General Conference in Vienna, the IAEA and Iran said Sunday in a joint statement.

"In the framework of the existing cooperation, the two sides decided to maintain their mutual interactions and meetings at relevant levels," the statement read.

To achieve this, Eslami will meet with Grossi "at the sidelines of the upcoming General Conference." In addition, Grossi, who has just traveled to Iran, "will also visit Tehran in the near future to hold high-level consultations with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of enhancing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in different fields and discussing current issues of mutual interest."

The general conference will begin on September 20. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor