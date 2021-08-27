Iranian President urges formation of inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi urged the regional countries to assist the formation of an inclusive government involving all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

Iran seeks the helping hand of regional countries to establish peace and security in the region, without relying on foreign interference, said Raisi in a meeting with visiting Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Tehran on Thursday.

Particularly, Iran and Pakistan can pave the way for ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan to cooperate with each other to bring peace to their country, he said.

"The presence of the United States and other foreigners in the region not only does not lead to security but also creates problems," Raisi was quoted as saying.

For his part, Qureshi highlighted the importance of cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad for sustainable stability and peace in Afghanistan, saying that Iran is a major player in regional developments.

"We believe that by working together, we can have positive and useful cooperation in establishing and strengthening peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghanistan," he added.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as other regional and bilateral issues. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

