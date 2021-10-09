Iran's first president Banisadr dies at 88
By ANI | Published: October 9, 2021 07:55 PM2021-10-09T19:55:30+5:302021-10-09T20:05:07+5:30
Iran's first President Abolhassan Banisadr died Saturday at the age of 88, according to Iranian state media.
After the 1979 revolution in Iran, Banisadr, a politician and economist, was elected as the country's first president on January 25, 1980.
The 1979 revolution transformed the U.S.-backed and monarch-ruled country into a republic under Islamic ideology. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
