IRDAI needs young CEO, abolish licence permit raj: Experts
By IANS | Published: October 10, 2021 02:18 PM2021-10-10T14:18:03+5:302021-10-10T14:25:35+5:30
Chennai, Oct 10 Indian insurance sector is crying for reform 2.0 wherein the licence permit raj is abolished ...
Chennai, Oct 10 Indian insurance sector is crying for reform 2.0 wherein the licence permit raj is abolished and the sectoral regulator is headed by a dynamic young person to increase the insurance penetration, said a senior industry official.
"For the first few years the IRDAI
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app