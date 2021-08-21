Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as new Prime Minister of Malaysia

Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Saturday sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister, replacing Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned on Monday after losing majority support in the lower house of Parliament.

Sabri is a veteran politician from the country's longest-ruling party United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), but analysts say he is a stop-gap leader with little chance of ending long-running turbulence, according to Al Jazeera.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on Friday appointed Ismail Sabri as the new Prime Minister of the country, the national palace said, reported Xinhua.

