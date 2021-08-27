Israel expresses concern over crisis in Afghanistan, worried over treatment of women, girls

The fast-changing scenario in Afghanistan is being seen as a serious humanitarian crisis, especially for women and girls, by Israel.

Rony Yedidia Clein, Charge D' Affaires at the Embassy of Israel in India expressed concern about the situation in Afghanistan which has been taken over by the Taliban and the recent blasts in Kabul that killed over 50 people.

"We are shocked and saddened by the terror attack that happened last night which killed dozens of people. It's a horrible incident. We are very very concerned about the humanitarian crisis that is going on there. This crisis is particularly affecting women and girls," Clein told ANI.

Charge D' Affaires further added "all of a sudden women are going from a 'position of strength' to be under 'burqa'. "They are not been allowed to go out all of a sudden. Women and girls are in a very vulnerable position. We see this as very much problematic for the progress of Afghan people and for women in general. The state of Israel is very very concerned about this."

She expressed her concern about the ongoing developments in the war-ravaged country in an annual meet for Indo-Israel agricultural project.

On Thursday, Afghanistan reported twin blasts in two separate places. The first blast was reported at the Kabul airport as the second blast happened near the Baron Hotel that killed and injured several civilians and US troops.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said that all political parties including the government have a "strong national position" on developments concerning Afghanistan and the Centre has approached this current situation in the "spirit of national unity".

With the Taliban declaring victory in Afghanistan, thousands of people were seen rushing to the airport to save them from Taliban rule. Several countries including India are in an ongoing process of evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

