Israel PM to visit US to strengthen bilateral relations

Israel President Naftali Bennett is set to visit the US on August 26 to meet President Joe Biden in an attempt to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

"President Biden will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel to the White House on August 26. Prime Minister Bennett's visit will strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel, reflect the deep ties between our governments and our people, and underscore the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"Biden and Naftali will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran. The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region," the statement added.

Iran and armed groups associated with it have been blamed by Israel for using drone attacks to target its ships in the Persian Gulf in previous cases. The latest incident marked the first time that such an attack resulted in fatalities.

In June, Naftali Bennett, a right-wing nationalist and former tech millionaire became Israel's new prime minister.

Bennett has vowed to maintain allegiance to the State of Israel and its laws, to faithfully fulfill his role as prime minister and a member of the government and to uphold Knesset resolutions.

( With inputs from ANI )

