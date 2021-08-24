Israel recorded 10,000 new infections in one day

For the first time since January, Israel recorded almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections in one day.

This is a jump compared to last week, although the amount of testing has also increased.

According to the ministry, 6.63 per cent of just under 153,000 tests were positive in the last 24 hours. Twelve people died with the infection, and the number of seriously ill people dropped to 678, reports DPA.

The highest proportion of new infections was still recorded in children up to nine years of age.

Since June, the number of new cases in Israel has risen significantly again.

At the end of July, Israel became the first country in the world to approve the third dose of the vaccine.

Nearly 17 per cent of the population has already received the third dose. (/FENA)

