Israel temporarily closes borders to prevent spread of Omicron COVID strain

Israel is banning the entry of foreigners for two weeks in order to prevent the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett informs.

The decision to close the borders for 14 days was made at a corona cabinet meeting on Saturday night, according to the prime minister's office. (ANI/Sputnik)

With inputs from ANI

