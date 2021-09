Israeli FM flies to Bahrain to open embassy

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid departed for Manama on Thursday to open the first Israeli embassy in Bahrain since the two countries established diplomatic ties last year.

During his one-day trip, Lapid is expected to meet with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani. The two would jointly inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama and sign a series of bilateral agreements.

The trip marks the highest-level official Israeli visit to Bahrain, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lapid is leading a delegation that includes Foreign Ministry's Director-General Alon Ushpiz and Deputy Director-General for Middle East and Peace Process Affairs Oded Joseph.

In the Abraham Accords, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates reached US-brokered agreements to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in September 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

