Israeli FM flies to Bahrain to open embassy
By ANI | Published: September 30, 2021 06:15 PM2021-09-30T18:15:48+5:302021-09-30T18:25:01+5:30
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid departed for Manama on Thursday to open the first Israeli embassy in Bahrain since the two countries established diplomatic ties last year.
During his one-day trip, Lapid is expected to meet with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani. The two would jointly inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama and sign a series of bilateral agreements.
The trip marks the highest-level official Israeli visit to Bahrain, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Lapid is leading a delegation that includes Foreign Ministry's Director-General Alon Ushpiz and Deputy Director-General for Middle East and Peace Process Affairs Oded Joseph.
In the Abraham Accords, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates reached US-brokered agreements to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in September 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor