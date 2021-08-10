Israel's COVID-19 tally over 900,000

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 4,954 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 904,874.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 14 to 6,555. The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 865,583 after 2,315 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.

The number of people who have received the first dose of vaccines in Israel surpassed 5.81 million, or 62.3 per cent of its total population, while nearly 5.4 million have taken the second dose, and about 600,000 got the third one. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor