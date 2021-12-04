Italian man tries to dodge COVID 19 vaccine using fake arm

The devastation of the Corona still lingers in the world. Everyone is worried about the new Omicron variant. Omicron variant patients have been found in three dozen countries, including India. The vaccination campaign is underway while the crisis of new variants persists. Vaccination campaign is also in full swing in India. But things have changed for the better during the vaccination campaign in Italy. One person who did not want to be vaccinated against corona and struggled to avoid the dose. Everyone was shocked to see what he did to avoid the dose. A 50-year-old man in Biela, northwestern Italy, went for a vaccination to obtain a corona vaccination certificate. But he did not want to take a dose.

The person did not want to be vaccinated, but wanted a certificate. When he reached the center to get the vaccine, the nurse asked him to put his hand forward and lift up the sleeve of his. Initially, the health worker couldn't notice anything different, as the silicone looked similar to skin. But after taking a closer look and touching the arm, the medic asked the man to take off his shirt. His plan failed, the man tried to persuade the health worker to turn a blind eye. However, she refused and lodged a complaint. The investigation revealed that the man did this out of fear of the vaccine.