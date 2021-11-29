Italy gives asylum to famed 'green-eyed Afghan girl'

The Afghan 'green-eyed' girl, who became popular after her photo was carried on the cover of an international magazine in 1984, has now been given asylum by Italy, the Italian government said.

As reported by Tolo News, the office of Premier Mario Draghi said that Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gula after she asked to be helped to leave the country.

The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

She became famous as the 'Afghan Girl' when National Geographic photographer Steve McCurry captured her photograph at the Nasir Bagh refugee camp situated on the edge of Peshawar in 1984 that appeared in the magazine's cover in June 1985.

Gula's evacuation from the country came amid Afghanistan's emergency humanitarian program by the western countries.

As reported by Tolo News, thousands of notable Afghan women, officials, journalists, and rights activists have been evacuated to Europe, England, Canada, and the United States following the fall of Kabul in the hands of the Taliban on August 15, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor