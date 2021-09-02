ITBP jawan found dead in mysterious circumstances

Lucknow, Sep 2 A 25-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at an under-construction house in Mohanlalganj on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The body was found late on Wednesday night. Police suspect the jawan died of poisoning and have sent the body for autopsy.

The deceased, identified as Manoj Yadav of Alwar in Rajasthan, was presently posted at 32 battalion of ITBP in Kanpur.

Additional DCP, South Zone, Purnendu Singh, said the investigations revealed that Manoj was close to one Arun Yadav, who lives in the New Colony area.

Manoj returned from Rajasthan on Tuesday but instead of joining duty in Kanpur he took a stopover in Mohanlalganj to meet Arun.

Arun is employed on contract at the office of ADO Panchayat in Mohanlalganj.

On Wednesday, Manoj told Arun that he had to meet bank officials regarding approval of a loan and left.

Arun left for his workplace and his wife went to attend a function at a neighbour's house.

Manoj returned in the afternoon and called up Arun when he found the house locked.

Around 2.30 p.m., Manoj returned home and found the doors locked. He told Arun that he was waiting at an under-construction house nearby.

"I sent my acquaintance Jai Sharan to inquire about Manoj and he found the latter lying in an unconscious state."

The police were informed and he was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

