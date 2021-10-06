ITZY ranks 11th on the Billboard's main album chart; up 137 notches from previous work

K-Pop group ITZY, who have been in their third year since their debut, made a sensation by ranking 11th on the U.S. Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' with their new album.

Billboard announced on Twitter on the 4th that ITZY's first full-length album 'CRAZY IN LOVE' ranked 11th on Billboard 200 this week.

Among K-pop girl groups, it is the third-highest ranking after BLACKPINK (2nd) and TWICE (6th).

Previously, ITZY first entered in the chart in May with their fourth mini-album 'GUESS WHO.' Since then, they have jumped 137 notches with this new album in five months.

Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the U.S. by summing up physical album sales and the number of streaming and downloads of digital music converted into album sales.

ITZY showed amazing sales performance especially in physical album sales, an indicator of the size and influence of the fandom, ranking first on the Billboard's 'Top Album Sales' chart. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

