Jack Dorsey expected to step down as Twitter CEO: US media

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to step down, US media reports said on Monday.

Dorsey will resign from his executive role, the American news network CNBC reported citing sources.

The social media giant was cofounded by Dorsey in 2006. He later went on to become one of the topmost technology entrepreneurs.

( With inputs from ANI )

