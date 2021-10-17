Jaishankar arrives in Israel for 3-day visit

New Delhi, Oct 17 India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday for a three-day visit, aiming to further solidify the strategic partnership with Israel.

"Shalom Israel! Arrived on my first visit as External Affairs Minister. Looking forward to a great visit", he said in a tweet.

During the visit, Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. Further, he will also call on the President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Jaishankar will interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students who are currently pursuing their education in Israeli universities, and businesspeople, including from the hi-tech industries.

The visit will also be an occasion to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid their lives in the region, during the First World War.

