Jaishankar call out countries protecting terrorists with innocents' blood

United Nations, Aug 19 As events in Afghanistan elevate concerns about international security, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday said that the global community should call out the hypocrisy of countries that protect terrorists "with innocents' blood on their hands".

Speaking at the Security Council on the international threat of terrorism, he drew attention to the roles of Pakistan and China in providing support to terrorist groups without mentioning the two by name.

"Unfortunately, there are also some countries who seek to undermine or subvert our collective resolve to fight terrorism. This cannot be allowed to pass.

"When we see state hospitality being extended to those with innocents blood on their hands, we should never lack the courage to call out their double-speak," Jaishankar said.

"Whether it is in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement," he said.

"It is, therefore, vital that this Council does not take a selective, tactical or complacent view of the problems we face. We must never countenance sanctuaries for terrorists or overlook their raising of resources," he said.

In what is seen as a reference to Beijing's attempts to protect individuals and groups linked to Pakistan-backed LeT and JeM, he said: "Don't place blocks and holds on listing requests without any reason."

Reiterating his action plan against terrorism, he said the Council in tackling terrorists and terrorist groups should "enlist and delist objectively, not on political or religious considerations".

Jaishankar warned that "in our own immediate neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint. Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security".

He called for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism proposed by India.

It has been blocked by some countries that try to defend some terrorists as "freedom-fighters".

Jaishankar said, "Summon the political will: don't justify terrorism, don't glorify terrorists. No double standards. Terrorists are terrorists; distinctions are made only at our own peril."

He said that despite the international efforts to tighten legal measures against financing terrorist organisations, they still receive money.

"The flow of funds has continued and rewards for killings are now even being paid in Bitcoins!"

Expressing his solidarity with all the victims of terrorism, Jaishankar said that while the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the US comes up next month, "the 2008 Mumbai terror attack is imprinted in our memories. The 2016 Pathankot air base attack and the 2019 suicide bombing of our policemen at Pulwama are even more recent".

