Jaishankar, Colombian counterpart witness signing of agreements

By ANI | Published: October 2, 2021 02:25 PM2021-10-02T14:25:16+5:302021-10-02T14:35:01+5:30

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Colombian counterpart Marta Lucia Ramirez on Saturday witnessed the signing of agreements between India and Colombia.

Lucia Ramirez, who is also the Vice President of Colombia is on a four-day visit to India for extensive engagements covering all aspects of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

The special focus of the discussions will be science and technology, vaccine development and biotechnology, MEA said in a tweet.

