Jaishankar discusses Indo-Pacific issues with Chilean counterpart in New York

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with his Chilean counterpart Andres Allamand and held a discussion on the Indo-Pacific issues.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they also engaged on expanding economic engagement, including on green energy.

"Another perspective on the Indo-Pacific from FM @allamand of Chile. Also engaged on expanding our economic engagement, including on green energy," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is in New York for United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Jaishankar on Tuesday held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) including with the leadership from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia.

Earlier, Jaishankar also met his counterpart from France, UK, and Saudi Arabia and discussed issues associated with Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

