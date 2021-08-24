Jaishankar expresses condolences on demise of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed condolences on the death of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

Samaraweera passed away at the age of 65 while receiving treatment for COVID-19 disease at a private hospital in Colombo, Colombo Page reported.

"Samaraweera was a warm and generous personality and a true friend of India. May his soul rest in peace," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He has also served as a Minister of Mass Media, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance in previous Sri Lankan governments.

( With inputs from ANI )

