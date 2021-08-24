Jaishankar expresses condolences on demise of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister
By ANI | Published: August 24, 2021 03:42 PM2021-08-24T15:42:08+5:302021-08-24T15:50:02+5:30
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed condolences on the death of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera.
Samaraweera passed away at the age of 65 while receiving treatment for COVID-19 disease at a private hospital in Colombo, Colombo Page reported.
"Samaraweera was a warm and generous personality and a true friend of India. May his soul rest in peace," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
He has also served as a Minister of Mass Media, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance in previous Sri Lankan governments.
( With inputs from ANI )
