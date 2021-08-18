Jaishankar lays wreath at UN Peacekeepers Memorial in New York

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in New York to chair high-level meetings in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), laid a wreath at the UN Peacekeepers Memorial at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Jaishankar was accompanied by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"Participated in a solemn ceremony with UNSG @antonioguterres at the UN Peacekeepers Memorial. Paid tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives serving under the blue flag. Thank FM @eliimets of Estonia for her presence," Jaishankar tweeted.

India and the UN also exchanged MoU in support of partnership for technology in a peacekeeping mission.

The MoU was exchanged between India and the UN in attendance of Jaishankar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Under India's August presidency, Jaishankar chaired high-level meetings at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The first event on Wednesday was an Open Debate on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping' while the second event on August 19, will be a high-level briefing on 'Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts'.

This meeting comes as the Taliban on Sunday took control of Kabul and placed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor