Jaishankar pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru, as the nation observed 132nd birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister.

"Pay homage to India's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary," Jaishankar tweeted.

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

In 1954, the United Nations had declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on 20th November every year before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

