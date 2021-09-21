Jaishankar to hold nearly 15 bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA on Tuesday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold around 15 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday including those with Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia.

Jaishankar is in the US as the high-level segment of the UNGA is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (local time) in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the US on Wednesday morning where he will address the UNGA session and participate in the Quad leaders' summit.

The theme of this year's general debate is "Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID19, rebuild sustainably, respond to planet's needs, respect people's rights and revitalise UN".

Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

( With inputs from ANI )

