Jaishankar, Uzbekistan Secretary of Security Council exchange perspectives on Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan, and discussed developments related to Afghanistan.

The meeting took place a day before the NSA-level dialogue on Afghanistan being hosted by India.

"Glad to receive Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan. Appreciated the exchange of perspectives on Afghanistan. Noted the progress in our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan', will be chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of Security Councils of five central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - will attend the Delhi meet on Afghanistan.

The high-level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability.

Earlier, Iran had hosted dialogues in a similar format. India has been involved in dialogue on Afghanistan at several levels regionally and multilaterally in recent months.

The visiting NSAs will jointly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Doval will also host dinner for the participants.

( With inputs from ANI )

