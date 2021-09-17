Jaishankar, Wang discuss disengagement; India says we must set example of Asian solidarity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on early Friday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe.

Both leaders discussed the border tensions and disengagement in border areas.

EAM Jaishankar said, "Discussed disengagement in our border areas. Underlined that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for the development of bilateral ties."

During talks with Wang Yi, EAM Jaishankar underscored that China does not view "its relations with India through the lens of a third country."

Jaishankar tweeted, "Also exchanged views on global developments. Emphasized that India does not subscribe to any clash of civilisations theory. It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country."

Jaishankar also tweeted, "As for Asian solidarity, it is for China and India to set an example."

Soldiers of India and China clashed last year, several lives were lost on both sides, clashes erupted after transgression by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).

More than one year had passed but tensions continue to simmer between two Asian giants.

More than 12 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were held between India and China, but tensions continue.

There has been some disengagement but India says full disengaging can only result in de-escalation. Some disengagement has indeed taken place recently but is not complete.

Jaishankar meeting with Wang Yi held ahead of first in-person Quad meet in Washington next week to take place on September 24, 2021, in Washington.

Interestingly, the EU adopted an Indo-Pacific strategy on cooperation and the US, UK and Australia signed a security pact called "AUKUS" on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

