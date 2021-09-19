Jaishankar welcomes Saudi counterpart on his first-ever India visit

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday welcomed Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on his first-ever visit to India.

"Delighted to welcome FM of Saudi Arabia HH Prince @Faisalbinfarhan for his first-ever visit to India," Jaishankar tweeted and posted a picture of two of them.

A few hours ago, Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit. During his visit, he will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20.

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabia lifted the quarantine rule for Indians who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Gulf country.

Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir last month.

( With inputs from ANI )

