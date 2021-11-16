Japan considers US-China relations important for international community

Following the US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping virtual summit, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday said that the "stable relations" between the Washington and Beijing are extremely important for the entire international community.

"Stable relations between the United States and China are extremely important for the entire international community. The Japanese government is closely monitoring the development of relations between these countries," Sputnik quoted Hayashi as saying.

On Tuesday, Biden and Xi held an "in-depth and constructive" meeting for over three hours and exchanged views on bilateral relations on issues of fundamental importance shaping the development of China-US relations.

This meeting was held amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington on several issues including human rights, trade, and the growing arms race.

"President Biden raised concerns about the PRC's practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly," the White House statement said.

In a White House statement, Biden said that he was clear about the need to protect American workers and industries from the People's Republic of China's (PRC's) unfair trade and economic practices.

Both the leaders also discussed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and communicated the continued determination of the United States to uphold our commitments in the region, the statement read.

Beijing has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities, and subjecting them to abuse including forced labour. However, Chinese authorities continue to deny all charges.

President Biden has been outspoken on China's human rights abuses against minorities.

The US President and his Chinese counterpart held the first meeting since Biden has assumed office.

Biden also underscored his country's commitment to the "one China" policy and also strongly opposed unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States remains committed to the 'one China' policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

