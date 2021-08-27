Japan is allocating USD 13 billion for coronavirus protection measures

The Japanese government decided on Friday to allocate 13 billion US dollars from the fiscal reserve for 2021 for the additional procurement of coronavirus vaccines, as well as for the provision of medicines for patients.

Of that amount, the government has set aside about USD 7.6 billion to procure more vaccines and promote vaccination as the country struggles to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, KYODO reports.

About USD 2.1 billion was earmarked for the procurement of casirivimab and imdevimab, which are administered intravenously in the treatment of "anti-antibody cocktails," Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference. According to clinical trials, therapy reduces the risk of hospitalization or death.

The budget measure came two days after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government would respond to "urgent tasks" such as providing enough vaccines and drugs to treat coronavirus.

Japan, which lags behind other developed economies in the vaccination process, is trying to vaccinate all those who can and want to receive the vaccine in the period from October to November, Suga said.

Among other costs, USD 1.4 billion has been set aside for a program that provides interest-free loans of up to USD 1,800 per household for those severely affected by the pandemic, after a three-month extension until the end of November. (ANI/FENA)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor