Japanese woman imprisoned for 6 years for spying returns from China

A Japanese woman convicted for espionage in China has been released after serving six years in prison in Shanghai, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The woman, who is of Chinese origin, was detained in Shanghai in June 2015, Kyodo News reported citing a source.

The then-executive of a Tokyo-based Japanese language school was indicted in July the following year.

The source, however, said the specifics of what she did remain unknown.

The Shanghai Intermediate People's Court sentenced her to six years in prison for spying in December 2018.

Since 2015, more than 10 Japanese citizens were detained in China on various charges, including espionage. She is the third Japanese since that time to be released after being convicted.

China has been stepping up its scrutiny of foreign organizations and individuals in the name of protecting national security since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013.

This comes amid deteriorating ties between China and Japan. Recently, tensions between China and Japan have escalated amid increased activity by Beijing in the disputed East China Sea.

( With inputs from ANI )

