Jarkhand to provide free coaching to youth in Maoist-hit Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Sep 7 The Jharkhand government has launched an initiative to provide free coaching to youths who aspire to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other government jobs and are from Maoist-affected Latehar district.

Latehar, which was once known as a hotbed of Maoist activities in Jharkhand is now witnessing a major transformation with several youths in the district aspiring to join the civil services and other coveted government jobs.

One such youth is Jitendra Ram, who is a resident of Manika block in Latehar district. He wants to become an IAS officer. Another Latehar resident, Sakshi has also set her eyes on IPS, to fight for women rights.

The district administration has come forward to provide free coaching classes to guide, encourage and support young girls and boys to achieve their dreams of joining the civil services and other competitive examinations.

Integrated coaching programme has been started free-of-cost by the district administration in Chandandih village of Latehar district. This initiative has been started by the Jharkhand government to provide training to the youths for cracking competitive exams like the IAS, IPS, Railways, Jharkhand Public Service Commission free of cost.

Latehar District Magistrate, Abu Imran while speaking to , said, "I have served in Latehar as a Sub-Divisional Officer, so I am familiar with the people and the area. Now I am posted here as the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner), I started making efforts to give employment opportunities to deserving students."

There is no dearth of talent here, only the right guidance needs to be given to the youth, he added. He said a large number of students have expressed interest for the integrated coaching programme launched here which shows that the youth of Latehar are interested in pursuing big dreams and fulfilling them.

The Latehar District Magistrate said, "Based on the qualification of the teachers, the quality of education and the success rate of coaching institutes, we have selected two institutes to provide training to the students for various competitive exams. Necessary guidance will be provided by the experienced teachers of the coaching institutes on how to prepare for the civil services exam as per the syllabus and the changing pattern."

He also teaches students whenever he finds time from his busy schedule as a government servant.

Latehar BJP MLA Baidyanath Ram said that the integrated coaching programme started in the district will be of immense help to the young students.

He said, "Earlier, several talented youths used to lag behind due to lack of proper guidance, now through these coaching institutes the students of the district will get the right guidance and successfully crack the competitive examinations."

Neha, Assistant Officer, Information Public Relations Department, tells , "At present, a seating arrangement for 100 students has been made in this coaching centre which operates in the Skill Development Centre building. In the first phase, classes are being held for 120 students, of which 60 are girls. At present, additional classes are being held focusing primarily on the preliminary examination to be conducted soon by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission."

Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran has arranged a library for the students in Latehar. He said that the youth from low-income group needed books and study rooms to prepare for the various competitive examinations, keeping this in mind a city library has been set up here.

Books related to preparations for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Banking, Railways, including other competitive exams, are available in the library.

