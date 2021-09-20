JGU launches first postgraduate degree in psychology

New Delhi, Sep 20 The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced the launch of its first postgraduate degree in psychology M.A./M.Sc. in Applied Psychology.

The new programme is offered by the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) in collaboration with the Jindal School of Psychology & Counseling (JSPC).

As the world in general, and India in particular, increasingly recognises the need for qualified and trained mental health professionals, this programme addresses a pressing need in the higher education space.

The upcoming degree is poised to nurture a new generation of thought leaders and practitioners in the field of Psychology.

This two-year programme will commence in August 2022, curated by leading academic and industry experts and informed by a diverse group of research-active world-class faculty members.

The first year of instruction will consist of foundational psychology courses to ensure competency and understanding for students from different undergraduate backgrounds. At the end of the first year, students then select one of three areas of specialization: Community Psychology, Forensic and Investigative Psychology, or Industrial and Organizational Psychology.

In such manner, year two provides specialized instruction and training based on students' long-term professional goals.

Students will be exposed to hands-on and experiential learning through access to well-equipped laboratories, diverse internships, and opportunities for international exchange with eminent institutions. Based on their interest and aptitude, students graduating from this programme will be equipped to pursue diverse career pathways, including research, education, healthcare, social work sector, and industry-centric opportunities to name a few.

JGU is a non-profit global university recognized by the University Grants Commission in India.

It is ranked as the number one private university in India, according to the 2021 QS World University Rankings. It is also the only private university in India to be ranked among the top 150 worldwide institutes in the 2021 QS Young University Rankings.

JGU is recognised by the Indian Ministry of Education as an ‘Institute of Eminence' (IoE), unshackling the university from governmental regulations to exercise full autonomy.

It emphasises the value of internationalization and has created numerous meaningful partnerships with leading universities around the world, including Harvard University, Yale University, Columbia University, City University of Hong Kong, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Queen Mary University of London, Australian National University, Tsinghua University, and Peking University, to name a few.

Collaborative endeavours include opportunities for student exchange, dual degree programmes, immersion programmes, joint seminars and conferences, short-term study programmes, and joint research and publications for faculty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor