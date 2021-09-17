Jindal Global Law School launches LEAD, CLAIM programmes

New Delhi, Sep 17 In continuation of the pioneering initiative taken by Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in September 2020, of appointing Senior Counsels and Corporate Partners of leading law firms in India as Honorary Adjunct Professors to teach practice-oriented courses under the 'Lawyering Excellence through Advocacy and Development' (LEAD) and 'Corporate Lawyering Advancement through Immersion and Mentoring' (CLAIM) Programmes, respectively, JGLS has launched the third edition of the Programmes on September 4.

So far, under the LEAD and CLAIM programmes, 35 Honorary Adjunct Professors have taught 47 courses on various branches of law and practice areas.

The LEAD and CLAIM Programmes aim to connect theory to practice in response to the problem of "disconnect" that many new entrants to the legal profession face. Through the broader framework of participative pedagogy, LEAD and CLAIM programmes create the opportunity for students to apply their knowledge real-time, thereby enhancing their ingenuity and heuristic skills much needed in professional legal practice. The programmes broaden the scope of legal education from knowledge oriented-curriculum to the tools and processes of legal practice.

According to Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Dean, Jindal Global Law School, "We started this initiative by identifying some of the most outstanding senior advocates and partners of the leading corporate law firms to teach courses on relevant areas of legal practice to the students of law, with a view to educating and inspiring them. The larger purpose of this effort is to instill in the minds of law students an imagination to become part of the legal profession by obtaining the knowledge, skills and perspectives to take up legal practice. We started with 23 extraordinary legal professionals, which in a year's time has increased to 35. Today, JGLS has honorary adjunct professors from senior counsels, corporate law firms, legal industry, and civil services. I am grateful to these 35 outstanding professionals, which include inspiring leaders of the profession like Mr. Gopal Subramanium, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Mr. Lakshmikumaran and Mr. Suhail Nathani."

Each of the Honorary Adjunct Professors teach a 1-credit course on an advanced area of law and practice. These courses, which span over a period of 8 weeks, range from lawyering before the Supreme Court of India to prison reforms and from electricity laws to aviation and defence.

According to Professor (Dr.) Sreejith S.G., Professor of Law and Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School, "The LEAD and CLAIM Programmes of JGLS aim to provide students a perspective to look at things as they happen in a professional environment. It also aims to further the School's commitment to provide its students the legal imagination which has the highest constitutive and professional potential. We have been identifying potential domains of legal practice and inviting professionals therein to teach at JGLS."

The courses are open to the III, IV and V year students of B.A. LL.B. (Hons) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons), the students of II and III year of LL.B. and the students of LL.M.

Apart from the academic and intellectual outcomes, the associations, adds Professor Kumar, "Are also motivated by the need to recognise and honour the outstanding contributions of these individuals to the legal profession and for advancing the cause of legal profession and public service. Their passion, commitment, and dedication to the practice of law, especially their contribution to promoting excellence in legal education will be truly inspiring for the students of JGLS."

Prof. (Dr.) Manveen Singh, Associate Dean and Coordinator of CLAIM and LEAD programmes states that, "The LEAD and CLAIM programmes, in offering a unique blend of the theoretical and practical learning of law, have broadened the horizon for students and provided them with a bird's eye view of some of the most intricate yet important facets of legal practice. The opportunity to learn under the tutelage of some of the stalwarts of the legal profession has not only generated a tremendous amount of enthusiasm amongst the students, but has also sown the seeds for fostering a strong Academia-Industry partnership."

