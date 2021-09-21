J&K: IED detected, defused on Srinagar airport road

Srinagar, Sep 21 An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and successfully defused by the security forces on the Srinagar-Airport road in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

Police said late Monday evening an IED was detected on the Srinagar-Airport road in the Gogoi locality in Budgam district.

"The area was isolated and the bomb disposal squad was called in.

"The IED was successfully defused without causing any damage", the police said.

