J&K: Municipal committee official arrested while accepting bribe

Srinagar, Oct 21 The Jammu and Kashmir anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested the president of Pahalgam municipal committee while accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 in Anantnag district.

A statement issued by the ACB said: "A complaint was received alleging therein that the President of Municipal Committee, Pahalgam is demanding illegal gratification for release of payment."

The complainant alleged that Owais Ahmad, President, Municipal Committee, Pahalgam is demanding Rs 80,000 as bribe for release of payments due to him for supply of Garbage Vehicles (Two Hopper Tipper Dumpers).

"On receipt of the complaint, a case was registered in this Bureau and investigation taken up," the statement said.

"During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Owais Ahmad, President, Municipal Committee, Pahalgam red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 80,000 from the complainant. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team," it added.

Further investigation into the case is on.

