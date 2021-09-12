J&K Police rescue nomad family along with livestock

Srinagar, Sep 12 The Jammu and Kashmir Police in South Kashmir's Kulgam district carried out a rescue operation and rescued a nomadic family along with their livestock, who were stuck in the nallah Yath Yathur, the police officials said on Sunday.

"On Sunday at nearly 6 a.m., the Kulgam police received information that some nomads along with their livestock were stuck in between the nallah Yath Yathur due to abrupt increase in water level following continuous rainfall during the intervening night of September 11 and 12," the police added.

"Acting swiftly, the police party from Mirbazar police post along with an SDRF team under the supervision of Qazigund SDPO launched a rescue operation in the said area."

The police said during the rescue operation, a nomadic family comprising five members along with their livestock, including 200 sheep and their essential commodities, were shifted to a safer place.

Locals have lauded the efforts and swift action of the police for rescue and saving precious lives.

