JMB married its cadres to Indian girls to recruit their family members: NIA

By IANS | Published: August 12, 2021 07:45 PM2021-08-12T19:45:05+5:302021-08-12T20:00:23+5:30

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without ...

JMB married its cadres to Indian girls to recruit their family members: NIA | JMB married its cadres to Indian girls to recruit their family members: NIA

JMB married its cadres to Indian girls to recruit their family members: NIA

Next

New Delhi, Aug 12 The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :bangladeshNew DelhiThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westNew-delhi