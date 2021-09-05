JNU set to reopen in phases from Monday

New Delhi, Sep 5 The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set reopen in a phased manner, wherein the PhD and other students requiring lab are allowed to come to the campus from Monday.

Initially, the campus will open with 50 per cent capacity.

PhD scholars are being allowed to come to the campus so that they can complete their thesis within the stipulated deadline of December 31.

According to the JNU administration, students with disabilities will also be allowed to come to the university.

The administration has also decided to open the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library with 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, the monsoon semester classes and examinations will be conducted online.

The Delhi University (DU) is also planning to start campus activities in a phased manner.

A high level meeting has been held in the university regarding the reopening of the campus.

However, different universities are making seperate guidelines for the students coming from the states with high Covid infection rate (prominently Kerala, Northeast and Maharashtra).

In addition to 72 hours of RT-PCR negative report for students coming from these states, it is likely to be made mandatory to have both doses of the vaccine.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also recommended the opening of schools and colleges in the national capital.

DU Vice Chancellor P.C. Joshi, welcoming the DDMA's recommendation, said that it will help reopen the university in a phased manner.

"DU comprises students not just from Delhi but also from across the country and abroad, thus we have to consider how they all can be included," he asserted.

