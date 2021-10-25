Jordan warns Israel against expanding settlements in Palestinian territories
Jordan on Sunday warned Israel against building new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul said in a statement that the approval of the plan to build 3,000 new settlement units is a rejected and condemned move, which represents a violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
The spokesperson added that the Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territories is illegal, threatening the chances of a two-state solution and the achievement of a comprehensive and just peace.(ANI/Xinhua)
