Kabul airport bomb attack kills more than 60 Afghans, 13 US soldiers

Two bomb blasts rocked the US-held Kabul Airport on Thursday. The ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed more than 60 people, including 12 U.S. soldiers.

On this, US President Joe Biden said, "We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on."The attack on Kabul airport has yet to establish any links between the Taliban and ISIS.

Biden had raised the possibility of an ISIS attack on Kabul airport three times. On August 20, they are keeping an eye on any terrorist crisis at or around the airport. It was said to include ISIS terrorists from Afghanistan, who were released after breaking out of prison.

Twelve U.S. soldiers were killed in two bomb blasts at Kabul airport on Thursday evening. U.S. officials made the announcement late last night. It has 11 Marines and one Navy soldier. Fifteen soldiers were injured. Initially, 13 people were reported dead. However, this number later increased to 60. This was followed by another bomb blast around midnight.



