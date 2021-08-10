Katihar police to attach property of 4 accused charged with Mayor's murder

Patna, Aug 10 The Katihar police have decided to attach the properties of four persons reportedly absconding after being charged with the murder of the city Mayor.

The Katihar Mayor was allegedly murdered on July 29 evening. Raghwendra Kumar, the Katihar police station SHO said, "We have registered an FIR against eight persons in connection with the murder of Katihar Mayor Shiv Raj Paswan. Four of the accused persons Abhishek Mahto, Ankit Chauhan, Sunny Srivastava and Srikant Srivastava are still absconding."

"All accused are the residents of 'Driver Tola' locality in Katihar. We have pasted notices on the houses of all accused who are absconding. Our team went there to raise awareness among people living in the locality. Wednesday is the last day of surrender for the accused otherwise we will start the proceedings of property attachment," the Katihar SHO added.

"The accused killed city Mayor Shiv Raj Paswan on July 29 evening in Katihar. Two of the accused Sunny Kumar and Tuntun Srivastava surrendered before the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Katihar range, and we have managed to arrest two other accused," the police official said.

