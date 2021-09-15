Kazakhstan ready to establish business ties with Afghanistan, funnel humanitarian aid

New Delhi, Sep 15: Kazakhstan is ready to develop business relations with the new government in Afghanistan. This was elucidated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a time when the world is still figuring out how to deal with the Taliban government.

President Tokayev shared his views with a group of envoys who presented their credentials to him last week.

The President said that Kazakhstan wants Afghanistan to become a stable, sovereign, and a united nation that lives in peace with itself and with its neighbours.

Kazakh newspaper The Astana Times quoted Tokayev: "We are ready to establish constructive business contacts with the new authorities, first of all, to solve acute humanitarian problems faced by this country that has suffered for long".

The country has already put these views into action by allowing the UN peacekeeping mission to Kabul to relocate Kazakhstan, reports The Diplomat. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), has temporarily shifted its staff to Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan in order to carry on with humanitarian work in the war-torn country.

Afghanistan, a landlocked country, does not share its borders with Kazakhstan yet the Kazakh leadership wants to improve its relations with the controversial, an almost pariah government for most of the world barring a handful of nations.

Addressing the issue over the image of the Taliban government, Tokayev said: "I hope the Taliban will prove that they are in fact more moderate and open to negotiations by forming a truly unified, inclusive, and representative national government". He added that in an age of international cooperation, Kabul should not be left behind.

Tokayev is also clear that any instability in its southern neighbour will impact the region in various ways. He had earlier mentioned that the country in its 30th year of independence this year has to strengthen itself against external threats.

The President underscored the importance of cooperation by stressing on how the pandemic has challenged humanity. Tokayev said: "The virus has shown how unprepared countries and the international community are for global emergencies", alluding to the fact that the international community cannot abandon Afghanistan.

