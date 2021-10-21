Kejriwal meets Poland Ambassador to India at Delhi Secretariat

By ANI | Published: October 21, 2021 02:28 PM2021-10-21T14:28:24+5:302021-10-21T14:35:07+5:30

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India at the Delhi Secretariat here on Thursday.

Kejriwal meets Poland Ambassador to India at Delhi Secretariat

"Polish ambassador to India, HE Prof. @Adam_Burakowski called on Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal at Delhi Secretariat today," Chief Minister Office Tweeted.

