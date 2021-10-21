Kejriwal meets Poland Ambassador to India at Delhi Secretariat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India at the Delhi Secretariat here on Thursday.

"Polish ambassador to India, HE Prof. @Adam_Burakowski called on Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal at Delhi Secretariat today," Chief Minister Office Tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor