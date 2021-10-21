Kejriwal meets Poland Ambassador to India at Delhi Secretariat
By ANI | Published: October 21, 2021 02:28 PM2021-10-21T14:28:24+5:302021-10-21T14:35:07+5:30
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India at the Delhi Secretariat here on Thursday.
"Polish ambassador to India, HE Prof. @Adam_Burakowski called on Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal at Delhi Secretariat today," Chief Minister Office Tweeted.
( With inputs from ANI )
